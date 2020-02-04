Iberiabank Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Iberiabank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.20 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.