Iberiabank Corp Has $740,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

