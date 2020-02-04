Iberiabank Corp Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Iberiabank Corp cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $279.31 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $283.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

