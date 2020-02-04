Iberiabank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $184.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

