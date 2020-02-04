Iberiabank Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

