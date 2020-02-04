Iberiabank Corp Sells 6,607 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

