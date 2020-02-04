Iberiabank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 257.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

