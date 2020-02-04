Iberiabank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

