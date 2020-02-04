iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,259. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

