Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

AOS opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.