Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE PE opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.