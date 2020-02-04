Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $324.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.63. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.