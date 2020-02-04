Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $831,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,654,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

