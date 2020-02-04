Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cabot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cabot by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

