Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

NYSE V opened at $200.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.