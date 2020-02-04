Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $279.31 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $283.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.48.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

