Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

