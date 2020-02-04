Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

