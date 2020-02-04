IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $178.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.22.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.06. 381,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,375. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $176.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.