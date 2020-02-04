IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 4.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.23. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,837. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

