IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,457.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Allbit, Upbit and LBank. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $17,457.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.38 or 0.05988594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024742 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035234 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010733 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Allbit, Upbit, CoinBene, OEX, LBank, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.