Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as high as $182.69 and last traded at $182.06, with a volume of 51859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

