Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.74. 464,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.01. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.