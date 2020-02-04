Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “While Imperial Oil shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas-Canadian Integrated Market industry over the past year (-16.2% vs. -6.8%), it looks well positioned for future price appreciation. Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the Canadian company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues and earnings going forward. In 2019, the company declared a dividend hike of 16%, representing the 25th consecutive year of payout increase. It also scores well in the free cash flow parameter. Consequently, Imperial Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from current levels.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 188,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,964. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

