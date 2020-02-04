Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 414.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,410 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 24.5% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,737,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301,016. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

