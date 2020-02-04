Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.34. 871,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

