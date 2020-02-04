Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.97

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.97 and last traded at $138.64, with a volume of 245189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

