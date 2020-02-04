Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. 34,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,307. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

