Insider Buying: Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires 1,679,743 Shares of Stock

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 1,679,743 shares of Quarto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,142,225.24 ($1,502,532.54).

QRT stock opened at GBX 71.99 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.40. Quarto Group Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.52 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.03 ($1.00).

About Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing, and Q Partners. It creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

