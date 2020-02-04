Insider Buying: Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires 1,679,743 Shares of Stock

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 1,679,743 shares of Quarto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,142,225.24 ($1,502,532.54).
QRT stock opened at GBX 71.99 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.40. Quarto Group Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.52 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.03 ($1.00).
About Quarto Group
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.