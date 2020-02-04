Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

LRCX traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.