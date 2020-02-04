Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 28,103 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total value of C$1,755,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$5,373,635.15.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$62.91. 662,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,513. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of C$46.12 and a twelve month high of C$63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.4400005 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.96.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.