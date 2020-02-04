Insolar Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.73 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Okcoin Korea, Bithumb and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.03003812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00198529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00130149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Binance, Okcoin Korea and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

