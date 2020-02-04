Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,728,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Insulet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 6,515.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 77,269 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Insulet stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.40. 640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.68 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

