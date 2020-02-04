Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,983,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046,550. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

