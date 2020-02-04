Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17,004.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 414,356 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 287,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,621. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

