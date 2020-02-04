Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €1.80 ($2.09) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

