Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam Sells 3,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISRG stock traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.22. 20,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.