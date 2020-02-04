Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Vista LLC owned approximately 7.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 835,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 155,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,542,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

