Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IVR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 1,590,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

