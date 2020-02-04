Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.92. 1,472,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,427,278. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $225.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.53.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.