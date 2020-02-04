Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.