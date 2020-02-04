Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after buying an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,076,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 306,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

