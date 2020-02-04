Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,481. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.