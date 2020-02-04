Investment Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. 1,402,240 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41.

