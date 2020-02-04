Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 521 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 15,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,509. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $84.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

