Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. 3,750,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

