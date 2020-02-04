Investment Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 40,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 279.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.70. 69,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

