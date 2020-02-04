Investors Buy High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,794 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 577% compared to the average volume of 413 put options.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,146 shares of company stock worth $19,722,359. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

