Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $30,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Invitation Homes by 135.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,482,856 shares of company stock worth $1,757,415,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

