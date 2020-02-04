Invivo Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 12th (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NVIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 22,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,740. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.58. Invivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of Invivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

